101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Free Family Concert

Share
Free Family Concert

Livermore-Amador Symphony will present its seventh free-admission Family Concert on Saturday, December 3 at 3:00 p.m. in the Bankhead Theater, Livermore. Lara Webber, symphony Music Director describes the event, “We look forward every year to welcoming our community to a free festive holiday-themed concert right before our annual holiday parade. Come sing along with the symphony as we perform favorite songs from The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, Sleigh Ride, Hanukkah tunes, a Christmas overture, and more. Valley Dance Theatre gives us a sneak preview of favorite Nutcracker dances on this short program, less than an hour, which is a perfect fit for families and children.  All are welcome!”

The concert is funded by Livermore Valley Arts. No cost to attend, but tickets are required. Tickets: : https://livermorearts.org/events/free-family-concert-2022/or call 925-373-6800.

Recently Played

Leave The Door OpenSilk Sonic - Bruno Mars And Anderson Paak
12:47pm
HappierMarshmello Feat Bastille
12:43pm
Adore YouHarry Styles
12:35pm
Bad HabitSteve Lacy
12:33pm
Save Your TearsThe Weeknd
12:29pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Box Officer: Phantom of the Open & It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
2

Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society
3

The Box Officer: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Christopher Knight at CAIFF
4

Free Family Concert
5

Livermore Library Hosts "The Language Of The Holidays"