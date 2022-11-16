Livermore-Amador Symphony will present its seventh free-admission Family Concert on Saturday, December 3 at 3:00 p.m. in the Bankhead Theater, Livermore. Lara Webber, symphony Music Director describes the event, “We look forward every year to welcoming our community to a free festive holiday-themed concert right before our annual holiday parade. Come sing along with the symphony as we perform favorite songs from The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, Sleigh Ride, Hanukkah tunes, a Christmas overture, and more. Valley Dance Theatre gives us a sneak preview of favorite Nutcracker dances on this short program, less than an hour, which is a perfect fit for families and children. All are welcome!”

The concert is funded by Livermore Valley Arts. No cost to attend, but tickets are required. Tickets: : https://livermorearts.org/ events/free-family-concert- 2022/or call 925-373-6800.