Free Computer Class: Introducing The Digital Library

Tuesday, January 8, 2019, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., the Livermore Public Library will offer a class entitled “Introducing the Digital Library” in the Community Rooms of the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Avenue.

A Livermore Public Library card gives people access to Consumer Reports, Gale Courses, Discover & Go Museum Passes, Testing & Education Reference Center, and other free resources from any computer or mobile device with Web access. Registration is not required, and laptops will be provided for attendees to use during the class.

For more information, please call 925-373-5505.