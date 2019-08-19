Free Computer Class: Introducing The Digital Library

On Monday, September 30, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., the Livermore Public Library will host a class entitled “Introducing the Digital Library” in the Community Rooms of the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Avenue. Your Livermore Public Library card gives you access to Consumer Reports, Gale Courses, Discover & Go Museum Passes, Testing & Education Reference Center, and many other Digital Library resources from any computer or mobile device with Web access.
This is a free class, and no registration is required. For more information, please call 925-373-5505.