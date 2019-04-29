Free Computer Class: Introducing The Digital Library

The Livermore Public Library will offer a free class entitled “Introducing the Digital Library” on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., in the Community Rooms of the Civic Center Library.

The class will offer an overview of all of the free resources available on the Livermore Public Library website. A Livermore Public Library card gives people access to Consumer Reports, Gale Courses, Discover & Go Museum Passes, Testing & Education Reference Center, as well as other resources from any computer or mobile device with Web access. Registration is not required, and laptops will be provided for attendees to use during the class.