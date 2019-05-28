The Livermore Public Library will host the BikeMobile for a free bike repair day on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Civic Center Library, located at 1188 S. Livermore Ave.

Youth are invited to bring their bikes to this fun event. The BikeMobile staff provides free bike repairs, teaches mechanics and safety, and provides free bike accessories and decoration supplies. The BikeMobile can fix flat tires, adjust brakes and gears and even replace broken or worn out parts like chains, seats, and tires. The BikeMobile cannot replace missing wheels or gears. The event also includes a workshop teaching how to repair a flat tire. The BikeMobile will serve as many people as possible, however, the first 20 people are guaranteed assistance.

Summer reading is for everyone at the Livermore Public Library! The 2019 Summer Reading Program has a reading game for every age. Prizes will be awarded in all games, with the goal of reading, sharing what was read, and having fun. View the Livermore Public Library’s website for more detailed information and start playing on June 1st. All programs run through August 14th.

Visit the library to pick up a Summer at Your Library events booklet, call 925-373-5504, or visit the library’s website, www.LivermoreLibrary.net, for further details.