Free Bike Repair At The Livermore Public Library

The Livermore Public Library will host the BikeMobile, a free bike repair service, at all three library branches during the month of June.
• Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Springtown Library, 998 Bluebell Drive.
• Friday, June 24, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Rincon Library, 725 Rincon Avenue.
• Saturday, June 25, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Avenue.
The BikeMobile can fix flat tires, adjust brakes and gears, and even replace broken or worn-out parts like chains, seats, and tires; it cannot replace missing wheels or gears. While the mechanics work on bikes, they will explain how bikes work and how to keep them running smoothly. All ages are welcome and no registration is required to attend these free, first come, first served events. The BikeMobile will only guarantee to fix the first 20 bikes that sign up in person on the day of the event.
The BikeMobile will also hold two online information sessions via Zoom. During each presentation, one lucky winner will be chosen to receive a free bike accessory kit: ulock, light set, pump, and patch kit ($80 value).
• Thursday, June 16, 2022, 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Bikes Are Awesome! Bikes are good for you and good for the planet. Learn about all the cool types of bikes and what makes them special, including inventions like the Chicken Bike, Couch Bike, and Banana Bike. Access this link to attend the session: https://bit.ly/379Yism.
• Thursday, June 23, 2022, 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Flat Tire Repair. Learn how to diagnose a flat tire, patch the tube, and reinstall the wheel. Access this link to attend the session: https://bit.ly/3vbnRSa.
This service is sponsored by the Alameda County Transportation Commission’s Safe Routes to Schools Program. For more information, please call (925) 373-5500, or visit the Library’s website at www.livermorelibrary.net.