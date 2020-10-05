Four New “Rules of the House” We’ve Added Because of COVID
Cropped shot of a man and his two children washing their hands in the kitchen basin
2,000 parents were asked if they’ve added any new “rules of the house” because of the pandemic. Here are the four most-common house rules we’ve added this year . .
- You have to wash your hands as soon as you walk in the door. 59% of families try to follow that one now.
- Cleaning doorknobs and other high-contact surfaces on a regular basis, 49%.
- If you’re around a lot of people, you have to shower as soon as you get home, 48%.
- Wiping down packages before you open them, 43%.
Yes to all at our house. Nigel had the hardest time adjusting to me washing my hands before the snuggles. But he’s used to it now.