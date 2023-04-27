Food Bank Of Contra Costa and Solano “Nourish Gala”

Join your fellow hunger fighting superstars for an exclusive evening in support of the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

You can help make our mission possible by purchasing a ticket and helping fund 500,000 meals for our neighbors who are struggling with inflation, the rising cost of groceries and the expiration of CalFresh emergency benefits. Last year hunger fighters helped us raise more than 418,700 meals, and this year we need to raise even more to keep up with the need in our community!

This year’s Nourish Gala features gourmet fare, cocktails, dancing, delicious desserts and plenty of glitz and glam. You’ll smile and say “hunger fighter!” in our photo booth, savor sweet sounds from renowned violinist Rose Crelli, enjoy a special wine-based surprise that will be the talk of the town – and take home a special keepsake gift to commemorate the night.

Don’t miss the chance to play a leading role at our main event. We hope to mingle with you on the red carpet in May and continue nourishing our neighbors together!

Event: Nourish Gala 2023

Date: Saturday, May 20, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Blackhawk Country Club, Danville | 1700 Club House Rd, Diablo, CA 94528

Includes: Dining, dancing, cocktails, and live auction

Attire: Black tie optional

Tickets are available at: foodbankccs.org/nourishgala

Price (Individual Ticket): $200

Category: Community | Fundraisers | Charities

Organization: Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

Contact: FBCCS | [email protected]