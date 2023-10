This week’s Fluffy , Furry Friend is Calliope!

Calliope is a captivating kitty with eyes like cosmic constellations, channeling the charms of her ancient muse. Her purrs and playful spirit will bring inspiration to your life.

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Age: 5 months

Gender: Female

Size: Medium

Color: Black/Orange

Spayed: Yes

Housetrained: Yes

You can start the process by filling out an application here