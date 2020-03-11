Five Websites You Can Trust For Accurate Coronavirus Information
It seems like we are getting tons of information about coronavirus from, so called, “experts”. It’s to the point that we don’t know what information is correct. Let me try to help by giving you 5 websites that you should be able to trust. Hope this helps you!
- The CDC’s guide to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) – Lots of information on what you should know, symptoms, prevention and treatment, and developing news.
- The WHO’s guide to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Outbreak – How to protect yourself, travel advice, global research, and breaking news. Also check out their MYTH BUSTERS page.
- The FDA’s guide to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) – Lots of information about fraudulent cures, preventative measures, and testing.
- WHO Coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) situation reports – Updates on confirmed cases of the virus around the world.
5. Dr. Oz’s Coronavirus Survival Protocol – Quick tips from Dr. Oz on how to keep yourself safe through lifestyle, hygiene, preparation, medicine, and food choices.