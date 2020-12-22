Five Tips for Hosting a Great Virtual Christmas Party
Christmas tree and fireplace
Christmas is almost here. If you’re hosting a virtual Christmas party this year, here are some tips to make it great . . .
- Send out invites. Coordinate in advance what platform you’ll use, like Zoom, Skype, or FaceTime . . . and make sure older and less tech-savvy family members will be able to participate by helping them get set up in advance.
- Have an agenda. It can be loose, but at minimum it should include a time to log on, as well as a designated game or activity to fill any awkward silences. Here are some sites with several ideas (Bustle, The Bash, and Elite Daily)
- Keep it short. Like maybe do dinner while on the call together or open presents at the same time, but not both.
- Make sure everyone knows about the mute button. Background noise is bound to happen, especially when there are kids involved. So make sure everyone knows how to mute themselves, or be ready to do it yourself as the host.
- Take pictures or screenshots. They will make for some great “2020 memories” in a few years.
Happy Holidays!