Five Cooking Mistakes You’re Making, According to Chefs

What are the most common mistakes we make when cooking at home? 

According to professional chefs:  

  1. Don’t use dull knives.  You’re actually more likely to cut yourself.  So sharpen those babies up . . . then be careful. 
  2. Stop cutting your vegetables unevenly.  If you take time to cut them evenly, they’ll cook more evenly. 
  3. Don’t leave a huge mess of pots and pans.  Knock out some of those dishes during prep, so it’s not so overwhelming at the end. 
  4. Taste everything as you go, and adjust if something doesn’t taste right.  That way there’s still time to fix it.
  5. Stop constantly checking your food in the oven.  Opening the door lets heat fly out, and your oven has to preheat again.  

I’m getting better about washing as I go. Are you guilty of any of these?

  • Mel McKay
