Five Cooking Mistakes You’re Making, According to Chefs
What are the most common mistakes we make when cooking at home?
According to professional chefs:
- Don’t use dull knives. You’re actually more likely to cut yourself. So sharpen those babies up . . . then be careful.
- Stop cutting your vegetables unevenly. If you take time to cut them evenly, they’ll cook more evenly.
- Don’t leave a huge mess of pots and pans. Knock out some of those dishes during prep, so it’s not so overwhelming at the end.
- Taste everything as you go, and adjust if something doesn’t taste right. That way there’s still time to fix it.
- Stop constantly checking your food in the oven. Opening the door lets heat fly out, and your oven has to preheat again.
I’m getting better about washing as I go. Are you guilty of any of these?