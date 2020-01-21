Shows
First Friday: The Sound of Science
Hello science our old friend, we’ve come to learn about sound again. Make some noise at this phonic First Friday! Explore the elements of sound and how living things experience them through hands (and ears)-on interactives lead by our community partners. Loud, quiet, annoying, beautiful: all sounds are welcome!
Friday, February 7 at 6:00 pm-10:00 pm
Purchase Tickets
February 7 @ 6:00 pm
–
10:00 pm
Chabot Space & Science Center
10000 Skyline Blvd
Oakland
,
CA
94619
United States
Website
