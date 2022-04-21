      Weather Alert

Fill The Boot To Fight Muscular Dystrophy

For 60+ years, Fill the Boot has been a firefighter tradition – giving families affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases hope for the future and support for the present.

Every year your local firefighters dedicate their time off from work to help raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) Fill the Boot charity drive. Throughout the year, and across the nation, firefighters dressed in their firefighting gear ask for donations from drivers on street corners and intersections while holding up their firefighter boots. Your local firefighters from many local fire agencies including the Moraga-Orinda Fire District, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Pinole Fire Department, Rodeo-Hercules Fire District, El Cerrito Fire Department and the Kensington Fire Protection District participate in this tradition by raising money through donations from people like you.

In Contra Costa County alone, there are over 262 families who directly benefit from the efforts of your local firefighters and the generous donations by members of the community. In the last 6 years our organization alone has raised over $300,000 for the MDA! This is an incredible accomplishment and we are thankful for everyone who generously donates money. Thank you!

The next “Fill The Boot event is at Calicraft Brewing Company in Walnut Creek on May 7th from noon to 4pm.

MDA is a nonprofit dedicated to curing muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases by funding worldwide research. MDA also provides comprehensive health care and support services, advocacy and education.

