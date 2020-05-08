Feel Good Friday – May 8th
Yes, it’s finally Friday and we have a “feel good” story for you from right here in our hometown!
Joe Owen of Livermore decided to chart a personal challenge for himself – to run up Mount Diablo every day for 30 days in April. Not only did he challenge himself, but he did it for a good cause. He started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano as well -“Running Hard to Raise Money for Local Food Banks.” He’s raised over $3,400.
For more information on how you can help them Joe raise money for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, click HERE
