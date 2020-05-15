Feel Good Friday – May 15th
Yes, it’s finally Friday and we have a “feel good” story for you from right here in our hometown!
Our friends at the Diablo Regional Arts Association shared a story with us about one of their other supporters, Republic Services. Not only does Republic Services support the local arts communities, they have been purchasing weekly meals from local, small businesses to help support the hard-hit restaurant industry and as a way to thank their own 200+ frontline employees.
They have been able to support places like Slice of Italeigh and Vinnie’s (Martinez), Wise Girl (Pleasant Hill), A Sweet Affair Bakery (Walnut Creek), Tutu’s Food & Drink (Lafayette), RiverTown Sweets (Antioch), Rancho Grande Taqueria (Pacheco), and more.
Brought to you by Service Champions #TheChampionWay