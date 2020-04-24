Feel Good Friday – April 24th
Yes, it’s finally Friday and we have a “feel good” story for you from right here in our hometown!
The bus operators of Tri Valley Wheels are rocking some stylish protective gear, thanks to Livermore-based Liv Rocks, who hooked them up with washable masks to help keep their drivers safe. Liv Rocks is owned by 10-year-old Liv and her mom Alicia. The company is donating two masks to frontline essential workers for every mask purchased. Learn more about Liv and check out the Liv Rocks line of protective masks here: https://livrocks.com/
