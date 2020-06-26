Feel Good Friday – 6/26

Yes, it’s finally Friday and we have a “feel good” story for you from right here in our hometown!
To support the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek and to help celebrate its 30th anniversary, the Diablo Regional Arts Association is making an immediate investment that will adapt performances to the current circumstances and virtual experiences, including at-home enjoyment and on the expanded outdoor Rudney Plaza. This and the new Pave the Way for the Future program will allow the LCA to continue providing quality arts and cultural experiences to the region and to revitalize the economy.
For more information on their organization and how you can help, click HERE.
Brought to you by Service Champions #TheChampionWay