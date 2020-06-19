Feel Good Friday – 6/19

Yes, it’s finally Friday and we have a “feel good” story for you from right here in our hometown!
Danville Fighting COVID is a volunteer group supported by FRC Team 1280 from San Ramon Valley High School.
Danville Fighting COVID was founded on April 9th, 2020.
- Completely led and run by students
- Operating in Danville, San Ramon, and Alamo
- Partnered with local organizations to help fight against COVID-19 throughout the Bay Area
Their team was inspired by the efforts of other student groups across the country in coming together to set up drop-off and sanitization clinics. They allow our local community to drop off home-manufactured products to be delivered to a nearby health organization for distribution to the hospitals that need them most.
They have collected nearly 1,600 face shields and they have an upcoming drop off day on June 27th for other items that they are collecting for the community.
For more information on their organization and how you can help, click HERE.
Brought to you by Service Champions #TheChampionWay