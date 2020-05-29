      Weather Alert

Feel Good Friday – 5/29

Yes, it’s finally Friday and we have a “feel good” story for you from right here in our hometown!

During the month of May, the Saint Mary’s College Glee Club and Chamber Singers performed virtually to raise funds for their World Choir Games Competition Tour in Belgium rescheduled for July 2021.  For a real feel good this Friday, CLICK HERE to check out their virtual performance of “Rather Be.”

There is still time to help them out too – click here to donate:  stmarys-ca.edu/virtualchoir!  You can’t help but smile!!

Brought to you by Service Champions #TheChampionWay

