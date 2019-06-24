Feed Tri-Valley Food Drive

Feed Tri-Valley Food Drive Hunger affects more than 700 households in the Tri-Valley. In a single month, local food providers will supply 25,000 meals for food-insecure families and individuals.

This summer, take part in the movement to end local hunger by supporting Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore food providers and pantries during the annual Feed Tri-Valley food drive.

All are invited to donate food and grocery store gift cards at designated drop-off locations in the Tri-Valley between July 7th and July 21st.

 

 

Public Donation Sites: 

Livermore – Pleasanton Fire Department*  – 3560 Nevada Street, Pleasanton

Pleasanton Public Library – 400 Old Bernal Ave, Pleasanton

Town Center Books – 555 Main Street, Pleasanton

Dublin Civic Center* – 100 Civic Plaza, Dublin

*Will accept grocery store gift cards

 

 

Feed Tri-Valley is a collaboration between city leaders, residents and food providers of Pleasanton, Dublin, and Livermore. For a complete list of drop-off locations, please visit our website. 

For more information about Feed Tri-Valley, please contact Nicole Thomas at  pytsupervisor@cityofpleasantonca.gov.

