Favorite Holiday Films?

As the holiday’s approach I thought it would be fun find out your top 5 favorite holiday films of all time!  Here’s mine…ready, set, GO!

5. White Christmas-1954, starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and a host of others…a must see for me every year.

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas-1993, a Tim Burton masterpiece!

3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation-1989, DUH!

2. Love Actually-2003, a holiday feel good GEM (not for little ones)

1. A Christmas Carol-1951, starring the best Scrooge EVER, Alastiar Sim

What’s your top 5?  Please reply and let me know.  Happy Holidays!

(Don’t forget the Egg Nog)  😉

–Mark Davis

