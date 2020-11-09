As the holiday’s approach I thought it would be fun find out your top 5 favorite holiday films of all time! Here’s mine…ready, set, GO!
5. White Christmas-1954, starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and a host of others…a must see for me every year.
4. The Nightmare Before Christmas-1993, a Tim Burton masterpiece!
3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation-1989, DUH!
2. Love Actually-2003, a holiday feel good GEM (not for little ones)
1. A Christmas Carol-1951, starring the best Scrooge EVER, Alastiar Sim
What’s your top 5? Please reply and let me know. Happy Holidays!
(Don’t forget the Egg Nog) 😉
–Mark Davis