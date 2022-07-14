Family Day At Museum On Main

The Museum on Main’s staff and volunteers invite families of all types for an afternoon of fun on the museum lawn! On the first Saturday of each month, June through September, from 10am-2pm, children, parents, and grandparents are encouraged to join the Museum on Main for FREE hands-on demonstrations, crafts, and activities that relate to each month’s theme. This year’s Family Days will be held on the first Saturday of each month to coincide with the Pleasanton Downtown Association’s First Weekends on Main events.

“Our goal for each Family Day is to provide families with free, unique, and fun learning experiences during those long summer days,” says Education Director Sarah Schaefer.

Upcoming 2022 Family Days:

August 6: Old Time Toys and Games

Enjoy an afternoon playing with all types of toys and games including old time wooden toys, optical illusion toys, carnival games, and retro toys. Participants will also be able to make some toys of their own to take home.

September 3: Life in Early Pleasanton

Take a step back and learn about life in Pleasanton without modern conveniences. We will be making adobe bricks, dipping candles, stamping leather, and pressing tortillas!

The Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in historic downtown Pleasanton. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information about current exhibits and programs, visit the Museum’s web site at www.museumonmain.org or phone 925.462.2766.