Exciting Mashup Art Exhibit at the Bankhead Gallery

A new exhibit “ 50 Faces” will open at the Bankhead Theater Gallery from November 10, 2021 through January 6, 2022. This gallery features portraits of famous people interpreted in contemporary mosaic that, through the direct laying of the tiles designed for form and layout, combines traditional materials – marble and enamel – with others taken from everyday life – stone, glass, plastic, wood, jewelry, cloth – to give character and intensity to these stunning portraits.
This blending together of an ancient art form with new techniques and materials and modern subjects results in truly unique and spectacular works of art. Mosaic exhibitions are rare in the United States, and after limited appearances in Northern and Southern California, Livermore Arts is proud to present this beautiful, innovative exhibit right here in Livermore.
The public is invited to experience this remarkable exhibit of contemporary mosaic artwork from the Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli in Italy right in the Tri-Valley. The Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli (or Mosaic School of Friuli) was founded in 1922 in the small town of Spilimbergo in northeast Italy to teach and preserve the tradition of mosaic art. Since 2016, the Associazione culturale Naonis has utilized the Mosaic Young Talent competition to enhance and elevate the creativity of students at the Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli.
The collection showcases the work of young artists who redefine the ancient tradition of mosaic art with innovative methods and materials. Curator Guglielmo Zanette explains: “50 Faces is a unique blend of art, technique, tradition and culture. It is an exquisite innovation in the contemporary art scene.” These compelling artworks use a variety of media including bone, shells, metal, and fiber, which are artfully combined with the traditional mosaic materials of marble and smalto. Viewers will relish the expressive personality and character captured in each of these mosaic portraits.
The 50 Faces collection at the Bankhead Theater Gallery includes Mosaic Young Talent winners featuring icons of art, culture, and music such as Marilyn Monroe, Sophia Loren, and Morgan Freeman. Viewers will further delight in a wide range of icons, from business moguls such as Steve Jobs and Walt Disney, to music greats such as David Bowie and Elvis Presley, to celebrity icons like Angelina Jolie, Samuel L. Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more. “The pieces are a joy to see. So much detail and creativity in these familiar images done in a classic art form,” comments Anne Giancola, Visual Arts Manager.
The Bankhead Theater Gallery is located in the lobby of the Bankhead Theater at 2400 First Street, Livermore. “50 Faces” is free and open to enjoy by ticketed patrons during performances, and by the general public Thursdays through Sundays 1pm-5pm, beginning Thursday, November 11. There will be an opening reception, “Coffee & Cannoli,” on Saturday, November 13 from 10am-12:30pm that is free and open to the public.