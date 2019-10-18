Exam Cram for Teens

The Livermore Public Library is hosting an Exam Cram program for teens during
finals week in November. The Storytime Room will be open and set up with extra tables and school supplies. Teens are encouraged to use this space to study for their final examinations at the end of the trimester.
Snacks and drinks will be served.
Exam Cram will be open on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm; Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm; Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm, and Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm.
Registration is not required for this free event.
For more information about this event, please visit Teen Space page on the library’s website: www.cityoflivermore.net/citygov/lib/teens/default.htm, or contact Teen Programming Librarian Caitlyn Lung at 925-373-5576.