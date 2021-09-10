Events Commemorating The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

Admission is free, but due Reservation of COVID precautions required.
Livermore-Pleasanton, 10 fire stations: To prevent a large gathering, this year’s outdoor remembrance will consist of short ceremonies at the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department’s 10 fire stations. At 9:45 a.m., fire personnel, elected officials and the public will meet at each station’s flagpole. A moment of silence will be observed at 9:59 a.m., the time the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, followed by the lowering of flags to half-staff. www.cityoflivermore.net/citygov/fire
Tracy events
Tracy residents will pause and gather to remember the lives lost and sacrifices made as they observe the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11.
Flags will be lowered to half-staff across Tracy at 5:46 a.m. commemorating when a highjacked jetliner was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan.
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce is hosting Tracy Connects 2021 at Lincoln Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program connecting community members to nonprofit groups, service organizations and programs will feature a special “20 Years of Remembering 9/11” tribute by the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority. Also at the event visitors will be able to help support active duty troops donating items or money to fill care packages on behalf of the Charles O Palmer LL Military Support Program. Suggested items for donation include protein bars, hard candy, jerky, travel games, toothpaste, toothbrushes, bar soap.
Tracy Mayor Nancy Young is holding the Tracy Mayor’s Benefit “Reflect & Unite” honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11/ The event will benefit the Boys &Girls Clubs of Tracy and Tracy Community Connections. The sold-out event will be held starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Tracy Community Center.
Jass Sangha will host her 19th annual September 11 Dinner and Fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Nirvaana Banquet and Events Center. Honoring the lives lost and the families of the victims of the terrorist attacks all proceeds will go to first responders at the Tracy Police Department, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority and the New York Fire Department.
Union City hosting Day of Remembrance
Union City will be hosting a Day of Remembrance at its Flight 93 Memorial on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011. The Remembrance ceremony starts at 1p.m., and will feature a special Honor Guard consisting of local Eagle Scouts, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 9601 Honor Guard (Castro Valley), the American Legion Honor Guard, District 10 (Alameda County) and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Honor Guard (National) to present the colors.
USS Hornets 9/11 Memorial in Alameda
The ceremony starts at 10:30 The Walking Ghosts of Black History will host the event, which honors the 20th anniversary of this tragic day and those who lost their lives. There will be a Marine Corps Color Guard, special guest speakers and a wreath cast. The USS Hornet will also honor the first responders by giving them free access to the ship all weekend (Friday-Saturday-Sunday (9 / 10-9 / 12) with their families (2 adults / 2 children).
Hayward, candlelight vigil: The city of Hayward will host a community gathering and candlelight vigil starting at 6:30 p.m. at the new Heritage Plaza across from the Hayward 9/11 Memorial. Those taking part are invited to walk the plaza and leave mementos and messages at any of the 20 memorial stations honoring victims, first responders, veterans and others. At 7:21 p.m. a moment of silence will be observed. 835 C St., Hayward; www.hayward-ca.gov