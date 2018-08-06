The Livermore Public Library is hosting a free escape room for teens on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm in the Community Rooms at the Civic Center Library, 1188 South Livermore Avenue.

Participants at this event will work together in teams to solve a series of themed puzzles and riddles. The clues they uncover will eventually give them enough information to open the final locked box and “escape” from the library. Students going into grades 6 through 12 are welcome to attend. Registration is not required for this free event. Teams will be no more than 10 people. There will be time for more than one team to play the game. Teams will play on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, please visit the Teen Space page on the library’s website: www.livermorelibrary.net, or contact Teen Programming Librarian Caitlyn Lung at 925-373-5576.