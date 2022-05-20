      Weather Alert

Enter your artwork in the MVSD Biotower Mural Contest

The Biotower Mural Contest is an opportunity for local students to showcase their artistic and creative talents to help promote pollution prevention and protection of our local wetlands. Participants may submit artwork consistent with the theme “Pollution Prevention = Wetlands Conservation”.  One winner will be selected, and the winning artwork will be displayed on a 32’ x 20’ section of the MVSD biotower, visible from I-680.

DID YOU MISS OUR WORKSHOP? GET SOME TIPS AND TRICKS HERE!

Some tips that our muralist, Tim Hon, shared with us:

  • Start small with just a thumbnail sketch – 2″ x 2″
  • Get ideas by looking at other art online
  • Brainstorm keywords and ideas – there are no bad ideas!

OFFICE HOURS ARE HERE!

If you are looking for help on devleoping your concept or completing your sketch or artwork, visit our office hours every Tuesday through May 31st to discuss with Tim and MVSD. Hours are Tuesdays from 6pm-7pm. Register for the meetings HERE.

All artwork will be accepted in the contest, so whether you have a complete design or just a sketched concept, send it in! 

For complete contest details, click HERE.

Questions can be directed to the Public Outreach Coordinator, Robin Mitchell at [email protected]

So, if you’re a student at a local high school or college, follow these steps for a chance to win:

1. Meet the following artwork criteria:

  • Depict the participant’s interpretation of the theme, “Pollution Prevention = Wetlands Conservation”.
  • Be an original work of art in any of the following formats: drawing, painting, mixed-media, or digital.
  • Be uploaded to the Website in a digital format, as either a .jpg or .png.
  • Have a minimum resolution of at least 2400 pixels x 2400 pixels.
  • Have a maximum size of no more than 14 Mb.
  • Not contain copyrighted material.

2. Submit your original artwork by June 3, 2022 at 3:30pm (PST)

3. Register for the contest and upload your artwork

