Enter your artwork in the MVSD Biotower Mural Contest

The Biotower Mural Contest is an opportunity for local students to showcase their artistic and creative talents to help promote pollution prevention and protection of our local wetlands. Participants may submit artwork consistent with the theme “Pollution Prevention = Wetlands Conservation”. One winner will be selected, and the winning artwork will be displayed on a 32’ x 20’ section of the MVSD biotower, visible from I-680.
Some tips that our muralist, Tim Hon, shared with us:
If you are looking for help on devleoping your concept or completing your sketch or artwork, visit our office hours every Tuesday through May 31st to discuss with Tim and MVSD. Hours are Tuesdays from 6pm-7pm. Register for the meetings HERE.
All artwork will be accepted in the contest, so whether you have a complete design or just a sketched concept, send it in!
For complete contest details, click HERE.
Questions can be directed to the Public Outreach Coordinator, Robin Mitchell at [email protected]
So, if you’re a student at a local high school or college, follow these steps for a chance to win:
1. Meet the following artwork criteria:
2. Submit your original artwork by June 3, 2022 at 3:30pm (PST)
3. Register for the contest and upload your artwork