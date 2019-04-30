Empty The Shelters & Fill Your Life With Joy!!!

I don’t need to tell you how much, love, joy & laughter being a pet parent has brought me. If you are a pet parent, you already know. On Saturday, May 4th head to your local shelter and adopt your new furry family member for just $25!!! In the Tri Valley visit East County Animal Shelter in Dublin or Valley Humane Society in Pleasanton. They will take great care of you and Star Wars Day can be your adoption anniversary. Learn more about this awesome annual event here.

May the 4th be with you!

May 19th marks the 5 year adoption anniversary of my little baby bear, Nigel Winston III. He was re-homed to me & I am forever grateful. It was kismet and I can’t and don’t want to imagine my life without him.

– Mel McKay & Nigel Winston III