EMF Ian Dench Interview

EMF (Epsom Mad Funkers) exploded in the UK rave scene then across the sea to America with their massive 1990 hit “Unbelievable” off their debut album Schubert Dip. After their third album Cha Cha Cha (1995) & the death of their bassist Zac Foley in 2002, the group decided to part ways & pursue other interests. Flash forward to 2022, EMF reunites to release their fourth album Go Go Sapiens then in 2024 their fifth album The Beauty and The Chaos is shared to the world resulting in EMF finally touring! It’s been over 30 years since EMF have been to the United States & they’re ready to rave like it’s still the 90s. I spoke with guitarist/songwriter Ian Dench on upcoming shows, new music, the movie Coyote Ugly, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter, and more!

https://youtu.be/WazDZpRnNbI?si=zCJKrDo3FThkMpMQ

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0kCteblLsc0PcwcPxOnBwf?si=g4HESFIQTxKcK2m9dQviog

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/spacehog-emf-ecce-shnak-the-ritz-tickets/14253683

https://wl.seetickets.us/event/spacehog-emf/640220?afflky=GreatAmericanMusicHall