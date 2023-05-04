Ekphrasis Project and Exhibition At Orinda Library

The Lamorinda Arts Alliance, Lamorinda Arts Council and California Writers Club – Mt. Diablo Branch announce the “Ekphrasis Project and Exhibition” at the Art Gallery at the Orinda Library, May 2 – June 2, 2023.

Please join us for a reception with recitations and discussion in the Orinda Library Auditorium, on Saturday, May 6thfrom 3pm-5pm.

This creative ekphrastic project of fine art works that inspire literary works, and conversely, literary works that inspire fine art works, will be on display to be enjoyed by the public and fellow art and literary enthusiasts.

Ekphrasis is a Greek word defined as writing that describes or explains other art; for this exhibit, we add that art can describe or explain writing.

When the arts intertwine, a symbiosis occurs. Both words and images are essential to human experience, thus creating the desire for compatible relationships between visual representation through design and narrative.

This exhibit will feature the work of over 90 participating visual artists and authors showcasing their original artwork and writings. Literary works will include prose/flash in fiction, non-fiction, memoir, essay, and poetry. Visual Arts will include mixed media, glass work, mosaic, paintings, photography, porcelain, and woodturning.

The Art Gallery at the Orinda Library is located at 26 Orinda Way in Orinda. The Gallery is open Monday – Thursday, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, Friday – Saturday, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Closed on Sundays. Call 925-254-2184 for more information or visit http://ccclib.org.

We want to thank the Lamorinda Arts Council for giving California Writers Club – Mt. Diablo Branch and Lamorinda Arts Alliance this opportunity to display our creative literary and visual artwork.