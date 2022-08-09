Educational Preserve At Mt Diablo

101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

The East Bay now has an educational preserve that’s free for public group use. Local schools and community groups, of all ages and backgrounds, can reserve the 208-acre preserve for educational uses. Examples include environmental science classes; yoga classes; artist gatherings; church groups; and hiking, trail running, and mountain bike clubs. The Mangini Ranch Educational Preserve is located in Mount Diablo’s foothills, and is owned and operated by Save Mount Diablo.

Make reservations here.

