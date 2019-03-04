Dynamic Resume & Cover Letters Workshop

A free workshop titled Dynamic Resume & Cover Letters will be held on March 14, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Livermore Public Library Civic Center.  Registration is required. Please sign up by calling (925) 373-5505.

The workshop will be taught by Kristine Vanderhoof, a career counselor at Tri-Valley One-Stop Career Center.  Located in Dublin, CA (with a satellite office at Las Positas College in Livermore), Tri-Valley One-Stop Career Center offers free resources for both job seekers and employers.  For more information about Tri-Valley One-Stop Career Center, visit www.trivalleyonestop.org.   To learn more about this and other library programs, visit www.livermorelibrary.net or call (925) 373-5500.

