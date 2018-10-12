Dublin Police Shredding Event

Drug Take-Back, E-Waste Recycling, and Document Shredding Event

Bring unwanted or expired medications for safe disposal. No questions asked!

Acceptable: capsules, pills, any solid forms of prescription medication

Not Acceptable: syringes, liquids, creams, injectables

Safely recycle your old electronics including computers, printers, smartphones, TVs, DVD players, VCRs, batteries, old gaming systems, and more.

City of Dublin residents is encouraged to bring any type of documents containing personal or sensitive information to be professionally shredded on site.

(Maximum of 4 boxes)