Dublin Police Shredding Event

Drug Take-Back, E-Waste Recycling, and Document Shredding Event

Dublin Police Services will take part in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 27, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the  Dublin Civic Center.

Bring unwanted or expired medications for safe disposal. No questions asked!
Acceptable: capsules, pills, any solid forms of prescription medication
Not Acceptable: syringes, liquids, creams, injectables
Safely recycle your old electronics including computers, printers, smartphones, TVs, DVD players, VCRs, batteries, old gaming systems, and more.
The event will also feature an e-waste collection and document shredding truck.
City of Dublin residents is encouraged to bring any type of documents containing personal or sensitive information to be professionally shredded on site.
(Maximum of 4 boxes)
