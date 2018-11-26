Dublin Breakfast with Santa

Santa Claus is coming to Dublin! December 8th.

 

Families are invited to enjoy a delicious hot pancake breakfast served with sausage, fruit, coffee, and juice, followed by the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus.

Register early as this event which benefits the Dublin High School Irish Guard and Music Program is always a sell-out.

 

Santa will be available for holiday photos after each breakfast.

 

*A vegan breakfast option will also be available.
$14 Residents/$17 Non-Residents, per person, all ages
Seatings are at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:00 a.m.

Purchase Tickets now

