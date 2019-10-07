different medicine drugs, pills, tablets. pharmaceutical medicine pills
Danville residents looking to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs will have the opportunity to do so October 26, 2019 when the Danville Police Department joins with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to hold a drug disposal event at the Danville Town Offices, 510 La Gonda Way.
At the event, officials will accept pills and other solids such as patches, and liquids in consumer containers. Illicit drugs, intravenous solutions, needles and other sharps will NOT be accepted. For ease of disposal, participants are asked to place the medications in a sealed bag for drop-off.
For the free and anonymous event, citizens can bring their prescription drugs to the Town Offices from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and drop off their medications for safe disposal.
“One of the things that makes Danville a safe place is the partnership between police and the community,” said Danville Police Chief Allan Shields. “Events like this one encourage residents to get rid of their unneeded prescriptions, reducing the chance for abuse or theft of drugs.”
Individuals who cannot attend the Drug Takeback Day can still drop off pharmaceuticals, including sharps, in bins at the front desk of the Danville Police Department during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For more information, contact Administrative Lieutenant Doug Muse at (925) 314-3700 or dmuse@danville.ca.gov.
