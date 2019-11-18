Drivers For Survivors 4th Annual Holiday Pancake Breakfast with Santa
Date: December 14, 2019
Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST
The Board of Drivers For Survivors (DFS) will be kicking off the holiday season with our 4th Annual Holiday Pancake Breakfast with Santa. The event will be hosted again at Newark Community Center in tandem with the continued partnership of Newark Police Department, California and Alameda County Fire Department IAFF 55!
This heartwarming holiday FUNdraising event will be held at the Newark Community Center’s Social Hall on December 14th, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Ticket price is $10/adult and $5/Children. Raffle tickets will be available at $5.00/ticket or 5 tickets for $20.00; winner will receive a basket filled with gift certificates for dining and entertainment.
We will be hosting a warm and inviting breakfast with hot and cold beverages. There will be silent auction items and entertainment/restaurant raffle basket. Santa will be arriving from the North Pole and visiting with us throughout the morning, and art table along with face painting. There will be information booths/vendors this year and short performances interspersed throughout the morning. There will be more opportunities to check out auction items and information booths between performances.
A huge THANK YOU to Fremont Recycling and Transfer Station, Fidelity Insurance Services and Assemblymember Bill Quirk for being our top sponsors for this event! Also, a big THANK YOU for the continued in-kind support and shout out to Castro Valley Performing Arts. As we get confirmation, this list is sure to grow!
Flyer Credit: Jessica Wang
Logo Credit: Jeff Schinkel
Drivers For Survivors THANKS YOU! We value and appreciate the support! Please call (510) 894-0135 for more information!