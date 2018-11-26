Downtown Tracy Holiday Ornament Stroll – 2018

The Tracy City Center Association is excited to host the Downtown Tracy Holiday Ornament Stroll.

Saturday, December 8, 2018, at 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Event attendees will receive an ornament from each of up to 30 participating downtown businesses.

Come and enjoy the festive atmosphere with holiday decorations, music, and free carriage rides. Bring your family and friends for what’s sure to be another fun night out in Downtown Tracy!

Tickets are NOT required to walk Downtown, shop, visit restaurants, etc. Tickets are only mandatory for collecting ornaments.

This event has historically sold out quickly, so please purchase your tickets soon!

Attendees must bring their Eventbrite tickets to the starting point, Valley First Credit Union (1003 Central Ave.), to check in and receive their commemorative reusable tote bag and map/punch card. Both printed and electronic Eventbrite tickets will be accepted. All tickets must display a barcode to scan for admission.

Online presale tickets are $30 (plus applicable service fee).

The event is rain or shine. No refunds will be given.

For more information, visit www.tracycitycenter.com and like/follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!

Come early & stay late to shop, play, and dine in Downtown Tracy