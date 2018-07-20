Downtown Tracy Artwalk

The Artwalk is a free, self-guided public event featuring local visual and performing artists, community organizations,

and vendors in downtown venues and on the sidewalks of Central Avenue near/around the Grand.

The City of Tracy and the local business district collaborate to create a network of creative displays and activities.

Now in its 4th year, the Artwalk draws thousands of visitors each summer to historic downtown Tracy!

2018 Schedule of Events

Artwalk #1: Friday, June 29th, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm

with new exhibitions opening in the Grand Galleries, the Arts Education Program’s Art Garage Sale, and the Downtown Tracy Block Party!

Artwalk #2: Friday, August 3rd, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm

in conjunction with the Tracy Arts Commission’s Music & Picnic in the Park at the Downtown Park Plaza, and Parks & Rec Movies on the Plaza!

Artwalk #3: Saturday, September 22nd, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm

with the Tracy City Center Association’s Downtown Tracy Wine Stroll!