Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay

presents

21st Anniversary Gala

You are invited to a magical evening of fine dining, silent & live auctions and dancing.

Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 5:30 pm – 11:00 pm

Diablo Country Club

Formal Cocktail Attire

Purchase A Vip Table Or Individual Tickets Here!

Sponsorship and Advertising opportunities are available!

Please email events@dsconnection.org