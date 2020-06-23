Double Check Your Hand Sanitizer
Just what we don’t need during a pandemic. The FDA has put out a warning about certain hand sanitizers that contain toxic ingredients. Please remember that the warning only pertains to the brands listed here.
If you have been using any of the following brands, STOP immediately and see a doctor:
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer.
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer.
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer.
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Four different types of a brand called CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.
- And Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer. That one was especially toxic. The FDA tested a bottle, and it was 81% methanol.
Here is a link to the FDA to get more information:
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-advises-consumers-not-use-hand-sanitizer-products-manufactured-eskbiochem