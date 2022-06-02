Don’t Miss “Cats” At The Golden Gate Theater In San Francisco.

If you saw the movie version of “Cats”, please don’t let it keep you from seeing the live version on stage now through Sunday at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco. I did not see the movie, but everything that I read or heard about it was awful. The stage version is electric!
“Cats” is the landmark musical by Andrew Lloyd-Webber based on T.S. Eliot’s beloved book of poems, “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats”. Thanks to our friends at BroadwaySF, I had the opportunity to enjoy my first evening in San Francisco in over 2 years! This production doesn’t disappoint. The dark set is a perfect representation of where Jellicle cats would hang out. The cast goes through an amazing range of emotions that transmit out to the audience. The songs range from fun to dark with the highlight being Grizabella’s (Tayler Harris) emotional “Memories”.
This is a show for the whole family, and it was great to see a good number of kids at the show. “Cats” is a great introduction to theater for kids.
Tickets are available at broadwaysf.com but hurry, this is a short run and ends this Sunday.