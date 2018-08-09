Donation drive for students displaced from Carr Fire
By Robin Mitchell
|
Aug 9, 2018 @ 7:30 AM

This weekend, a group of Pleasanton residents will be collecting donations for those affected and displaced by the recent Carr Fire, which has wreaked havoc around Redding.

The crew is seeking donations in particular for students and their families of the Shasta Elementary School, which was especially affected by the fire. The drive will take place Aug. 9-11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 7506 Rosedale Court.

They are also looking for volunteers to help load supplies on Sunday, and a driver and truck to deliver the donations to Redding.

Sandy Schneider, one of the event’s organizers, reached out to the school’s principal and obtained a list of children and families who have been displaced, and their respective sizes and needs. The items sought include school supplies, back-to-school clothing and shoes, hygiene products, coolers, under-garments and baby items.

For more information on the drive and for the specific list of supplies solicited, visit the Pleasanton Community Facebook page, or email Schneider at snschneid@yahoo.com.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bad Bra Day’s Are The Worst How do you top your dog? Do You Care About Music Awards? The MTV VMA Nominations Are Out, And Here They Are Behind the Mic Podcast – Tribute to the Troops Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson Family dies at 89 Don’t play with your food!
Comments