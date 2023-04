Give blood between now and May 31st and receive a free General Admission Ticket to use any single day the 2023 Fair is open between June 16-June 30, while supplies last (not valid in July). Alameda County Fair is partnering with the American Red Cross to help fulfill an urgent need for blood. To learn more or sign up, click below to find a mobile location near you. Thank you for helping our community!

Get more information here.