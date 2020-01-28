Do You Always Put Your Shopping Cart Back?
It seems like scientists study everything. Now, they have done a study about people putting back their shopping carts after loading their car. They say there are five different types of shopping cart returners.
- People who always return their cart. They have a sense of obligation, or feel bad for making someone else do it. I am going to assume (I know) that they are talking about returning it to the stack by the store OR to one of the collection areas in the parking lot.
- Never Returners. People who never do it and feel it’s someone else’s responsibility. They might even justify it by saying something like, “It gives someone a job. If everyone returned their cart, that person would be out of work”.
- Convenience Returners. People who only return their cart if the weather’s nice, or they’re parked close to where it’s supposed to go.
- Pressure Returners. People who only do it if they know someone’s watching. Like an employee or someone parked right next to them.
- Child-Driven Returners. Meaning parents who make their kids do it, or trick them into thinking it’s fun.
What category do you fall in? I am happy to say that I am number 1.