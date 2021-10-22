      Weather Alert

Disney’s High School Musical

Join us for CYT Tri-Valley’s fall production of Disney High School Musical on stage. Tickets go on sale Friday October 22, 2021 at 12:00 am.

Who will earn the coveted lead roles at the upcoming musical at East High School? Will it be Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez? Not if twin siblings Sharpay and Ryan Evans have their way.

Performances will be held November 11-14, 2021 at Livermore High SchoolStage performers and crew members are students between the ages of 8 and 18.

Dates/Times:

  • Thursday, Nov 11th @ 7:00pm
  • Friday, Nov 12th @ 7:00pm
  • Saturday, Nov 13th @ 2:00pm
  • Saturday, Nov 13th @ 7:00pm
  • Sunday, Nov 14th @ 2:00pm

PURCHASE TICKETS at www.cyttrivalley.org starting at 12:00 am on Oct. 22, 2021

  • $16.00: Standard Ticket Price
  • $18.00: At Door Price

DISNEY HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

