Discounted Pet Microchipping For Low Income, Seniors and Vets!

If you are low income, a senior or a veteran, and you own a cat and/or dog, you can get discounted microchipping through Animal Rescue Of Tracy. They are partnering with Design Aquatic Consulting Company, Dr. Thomas Ross Veterinary Services and Puppy Cakes to offer you drastically discounted pet care services including:
This is over a $50 value for only a $10 donation. Sign ups are on a first come, first serve basis and there are limited spaces available. You can make reservations between October 23rd and November 5th while space is available.
Get more information here.