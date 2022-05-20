“Dining To Deliver” Raises Money For Meals On Wheels

The funds raised from Dining to Deliver Gala will be used to deliver meals and supportive services to vulnerable seniors.
Every day, 10,000 people turn 70 in this country, and in Contra Costa County, the elderly are the largest growing segment of the population. Seniors living on a fixed income face the cost of rising food prices, a fragile support system, isolation, and health and mobility issues that contribute to food insecurity.
Since 2020, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region has been delivering to 40% more seniors, and this past year, we delivered over 500,000 meals, made over 15,000 Friendly Visits and Calls to help prevent isolation, made 228 home modifications that prevented falls, and helped seniors with social issues including depression, evictions, and elder abuse. The need for our services will only increase, making the Dining to Deliver Gala so important.
This 1920’s themed event on June 18, will include a live and silent auction, dinner and dancing to a live band, and an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of vulnerable seniors.
Get more information here.