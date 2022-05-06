Diablo Women’s Chorale Spring 2022 Concert

The Diablo Women’s Chorale is singing “Songs from the Silver Screen” at our Spring 2022 concert! Do you know what movie “When You Wish upon a Star” was in? How about the movie where we all heard “Too Darn Hot” for the first time? Many songs had their debut in movies, and this season we decided to honor the major role that songs have played on the silver screen. Our program includes selections from the 1950s all the way through to the 2010s, and we love singing them.
We’re looking forward to bringing our music to our fans in person once again!
Stick around after the concert for some refreshments and a chance to mingle with the DWC members. And if you like to sing and think it would be fun to be a part of our chorale, you can talk to our members and our director about how to audition. Our Fall season starts in August and we would love to welcome new members!
Sunday, May 22, 2022, 3:00 pm
Hillside Covenant Church
2060 Magnolia Way
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
Click here to purchase advance tickets online or call 1-800-838-3006.
The Diablo Women’s Chorale – one of the oldest community choruses in the Bay Area – presents public concerts in December and May/June each year. Our members include women from all areas of the San Francisco East Bay who share a passion for music and a gratifying sense of community and fun.