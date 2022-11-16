101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Diablo Women’s Chorale “Bells and Noels” Fall Concert

Share
Diablo Women’s Chorale “Bells and Noels” Fall Concert

Diablo Women’s Chorale holiday concerts are coming soon!

Join us on either Saturday, Dec 10 at 3:00 PM or Sunday, Dec 11 at 3:00 PM at our new venue Walnut Creek United Methodist Church, 1543 Sunnyvale Ave in WalnutCreek.

To PURCHASE ADVANCED TICKETS ONLINE GO TO diablowomenschorale.org. Pre-concert tickets are at a discounted price of $28.00 online. Ticket prices at the door day of the concert are $33.00 for adults and $18.00 for students. So buy your tickets early!

Recently Played

Leave The Door OpenSilk Sonic - Bruno Mars And Anderson Paak
12:47pm
HappierMarshmello Feat Bastille
12:43pm
Adore YouHarry Styles
12:35pm
Bad HabitSteve Lacy
12:33pm
Save Your TearsThe Weeknd
12:29pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Box Officer: Phantom of the Open & It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
2

Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society
3

The Box Officer: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Christopher Knight at CAIFF
4

Free Family Concert
5

Livermore Library Hosts "The Language Of The Holidays"